Man charged with robbery following incident at Yaxley shop
Alleged incident happened on Friday night
A man has been charged with robbery following an alleged incident in Yaxley on Friday night.
Robbie Grant, 26, of Lime Tree Close, Yaxley, has been charged with theft from a shop, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (9 December).
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the incident happened at about 8pm on Friday (6 December) at Broadway Stores in Yaxley.