Man charged with robbery following incident at Yaxley shop

By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Dec 2024, 13:21 BST
Alleged incident happened on Friday night

A man has been charged with robbery following an alleged incident in Yaxley on Friday night.

Robbie Grant, 26, of Lime Tree Close, Yaxley, has been charged with theft from a shop, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (9 December).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the incident happened at about 8pm on Friday (6 December) at Broadway Stores in Yaxley.

