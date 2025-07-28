Man charged with rape after reports vulnerable people had been sexually assaulted at care home in Stamford area

A man has been charged with three counts of rape following reports vulnerable people had been sexually assaulted at a care home in the Stamford area.

Joshua Kearney, 35, of Cornstall Buildings, Stamford, was arrested on Saturday morning (26 July).

He was charged on Sunday night (July 27) with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual activity with a mentally disordered female.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday (28 July) and has been remanded into custody for a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 26 August.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The victims and families are being supported by officers, and Lincolnshire Police said their investigation is ongoing.

“If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault, or you are aware of an assault that has taken place, we would urge you to come forward as soon as possible.

“As well as calling us on 101, you can report a rape and sexual assault here: How to report rape and sexual assault | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk)

“There is also support available for victims of rape of sexual assault. Visit Support for victims of rape and sexual assault | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk) to find out what other organisations can help and support you.”