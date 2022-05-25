Man charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear in Peterborough

A man has been charged with a string of drug and firearm offences after he was arrested in Peterborough this week.

Cambridgeshire police said Martynas Zukauskas, (26), was arrested in London Road in the city on Monday afternoon (23 May).

In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 25 May) he was charged with seven offences, which all date between May 21 and May 23:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court News

The offences he has been charged with are:

Possession of criminal property, namely cash; Two counts of possession of a firearm, namely a shotgun, with intent to cause fear of violence; Possession of a fraudulent document, namely a driving licence; Possession with intent to supply cocaine;

Possession with intent to supply cannabis; and Assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).