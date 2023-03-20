Man charged with possessing kit capable of killing a bird
A man has been charged with possession of an item for the purpose of killing a wild bird.
Jamie Harrison, aged 53, of Paulette Court, Spalding, has received a postal charge for possession of a poisonous substance for the purpose of killing a wild bird.
Harrison was interviewed after a warrant was executed in Spalding in March 2021.
He is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court, later this month.
Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team- which was formed as part of Chief Constable Chris Haward's pledge to provide a focus on targeting offences that affect our rural communities- made the charge.