News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
11 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
11 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
12 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
14 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
14 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Man charged with possessing kit capable of killing a bird

A man has been charged with possession of an item for the purpose of killing a wild bird.

By Ben Jones
Published 20th Mar 2023, 23:43 GMT- 1 min read

Jamie Harrison, aged 53, of Paulette Court, Spalding, has received a postal charge for possession of a poisonous substance for the purpose of killing a wild bird.

Harrison was interviewed after a warrant was executed in Spalding in March 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court, later this month.

Jamie Harrison has been charged. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Harrison has been charged. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Harrison has been charged. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team- which was formed as part of Chief Constable Chris Haward's pledge to provide a focus on targeting offences that affect our rural communities- made the charge.