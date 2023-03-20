Jamie Harrison, aged 53, of Paulette Court, Spalding, has received a postal charge for possession of a poisonous substance for the purpose of killing a wild bird.

Harrison was interviewed after a warrant was executed in Spalding in March 2021.

He is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court, later this month.

Jamie Harrison has been charged. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)