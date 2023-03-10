A man will appear in court after being charged with the murder of a woman who died after suffering stab wounds in her own home.

Officers were called at 6.33am on 10 January with reports that Eliza Bibby’s body had been found at her home in Beechwood Road. A post mortem revealed she died from stab wounds.

Jamie Boughen, 47, was arrested on Wednesday morning at his home in Waterlees Road, Wisbech.

Jamie Boughen has been charged with murder

Today (Friday, March 10) Cambridgeshire Police said Boughen has since been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.

Cambridgeshire Police also said that a 23-year-old man who was also arrested on Wednesday has been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 8 May.

A man in his 20s from Wisbech was arrested earlier in the month on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on bail, with restrictions, to appear at Thorpe Wood police station on 2 June.

A 45-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of the murder was found dead at HMP Peterborough on 25 January.

The man, of no fixed abode, had been arrested and bailed on suspicion of murdering the 47-year-old but remanded in custody in connection with unrelated allegations.