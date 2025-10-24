Man charged with murder following Stamford death

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Stamford.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Greengrass (36) of Foundry Road, Stamford will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (October 24) charged with killing 67-year-old Nigel Booth.

Mr Booth, of Foundry Road, was found in a flat on the road on Tuesday, October 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the address shortly before 1.10am on Tuesday, where they found a man with serious injuries. Despite the best efforts of emergency crews, he died from his injuries.

Foundry Road, Stamford

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Mel Rooke, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “I am very grateful to the people who have come forward and have helped with our inquires. I appreciate it is an unsettling time for those involved or who live within the local community.

“I hope today's charge is welcomed and ask people not to speculate what has happened due to the ongoing criminal proceedings at court.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Nigel.”