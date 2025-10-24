Man charged with murder following Stamford death

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Oct 2025, 09:42 BST
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Stamford.

Andrew Greengrass (36) of Foundry Road, Stamford will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (October 24) charged with killing 67-year-old Nigel Booth.

Most Popular

Mr Booth, of Foundry Road, was found in a flat on the road on Tuesday, October 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the address shortly before 1.10am on Tuesday, where they found a man with serious injuries. Despite the best efforts of emergency crews, he died from his injuries.

Foundry Road, Stamfordplaceholder image
Foundry Road, Stamford

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Mel Rooke, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “I am very grateful to the people who have come forward and have helped with our inquires. I appreciate it is an unsettling time for those involved or who live within the local community.

“I hope today's charge is welcomed and ask people not to speculate what has happened due to the ongoing criminal proceedings at court.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Nigel.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice