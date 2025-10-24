Man charged with murder following Stamford death
Andrew Greengrass (36) of Foundry Road, Stamford will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (October 24) charged with killing 67-year-old Nigel Booth.
Mr Booth, of Foundry Road, was found in a flat on the road on Tuesday, October 21.
Emergency services were called to the address shortly before 1.10am on Tuesday, where they found a man with serious injuries. Despite the best efforts of emergency crews, he died from his injuries.
His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Detective Inspector Mel Rooke, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “I am very grateful to the people who have come forward and have helped with our inquires. I appreciate it is an unsettling time for those involved or who live within the local community.
“I hope today's charge is welcomed and ask people not to speculate what has happened due to the ongoing criminal proceedings at court.
“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Nigel.”