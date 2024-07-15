Man charged with murder following death at HMP Peterborough
Gareth Jones died following assault at prison
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man at HMP Peterborough.
Jordan Neale, 26, of HMP Peterborough, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (15 July).
He was arrested on Friday (12 July) in connection with an assault on Gareth Jones, 42, also of HMP Peterborough. Mr Jones was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he died on Saturday (13 July).