A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a woman’s body in a tent in a churchyard.

Colette Law (26), from Greenock, Scotland was found in a tent on Monday 17 July in the grounds of St Mary and St Nicholas Church, Spalding.

Paul Neilson, 30, of no fixed address, has now been charged with Colette’s murder. He has been remanded into custody, and was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning (July 24).

Colette Law. Photo: Lincs Police

Following the discovery, Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott, who is leading the investigation, said: “We send our condolences to the family and friends of Colette, they are very much in our thoughts as we carry out our investigation.

“I know this tragic death will be unsettling. We are working hard to investigate the full circumstances to understand how Colette has died.”

“I would like to thank the local community for their help so far, and appeal for anyone who has any information that will assist our investigation to get in touch.

“I would also like anyone who has seen Colette Law between 12 July and 17 July to contact us so we can build a picture of her movements the days before she sadly died.

“Our investigation is on-going, and we await the result of a post mortem”