Man charged with four counts of assault over allegations of incidents in Peterborough's Queensgate centre

A man will appear in court next month after being charged with four counts of assault.

It is alleged that Ryan Lee 23, of Dunstan Court, Peterborough, assaulted people in Queensgate in the city centre yesterday.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Queensgate shopping centre at about 5pm yesterday to reports of an assault. Ryan Lee, 23, of Dunstan Court, was arrested and has since been charged with four counts of common assault. He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 6 March.”