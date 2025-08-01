Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving following collision on A1 at Peterborough

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the A1 on Wednesday evening (July 30)

Mindaugas Borisas, 55, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court at 9.30am this morning (1 August).

The crash happened when a Mercedes lorry travelling southbound was involved in a collision with a black Skoda Octavia, a red DAF lorry, blue Kia Ce’ed and black Mercedes Vito van, at about 4.25pm on Wednesday (30 July), near Stibbington.

Officers and paramedics attended but the driver of the Skoda Octavia, a man in his 70s from the Cambridge area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on the A1 at Stibbington

There were no other injuries.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “This was a shocking collision which has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

“We would like to hear from anyone who still hasn’t spoken to officers who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of it.”

Anyone with information or footage should use reference ‘Operation Barking’ and report it through the force website.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.