Man charged with causing death by careless driving while over alcohol limit after Cambridgeshire cyclist killed in crash

Court news EMN-210916-181020001

Chris Mardlin, 58, of The Whaddons, Huntingdon, was riding along Kings Ripton Road, Huntingdon, near Huntingdon Jubilee Park, when the collision happened at about 10.40pm on Monday (1 November).

Emergency services attended but Mr Mardlin died at the scene.

Damian Ralph, 39, of no fixed abode, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with causing death by careless driving while over the legal alcohol limit. He was remanded to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 1 December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit via web chat at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 486 of 1 November.