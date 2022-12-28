Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Cromwell Road, Peterborough on Boxing Day
Aitzaz Sadiq due in court today
By Stephen Briggs
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 12:11pm
A man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Peterborough on Boxing Day.
Officers were called at just before 10pm to Cromwell Road, to reports a man had been stabbed.
Police said a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
A police spokesman said Aitzaz Sadiq, 36, of Cromwell Road, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife in public and criminal damage, and is due in court today.