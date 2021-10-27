Man charged with assault after incident at Peterborough address
A man has been charged with common assault after an incident at an address in Peterborough yesterday evening (October 26).
Residents close to Mancetter Sqaure on Lincoln Road, close to Werrington, reported seeing two police cars and four police vans at just after 4pm on Tuesday. A man was arrested and has since been charged with common assault. He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in December.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.17pm yesterday (26 October) with reports of violence at an address in Mancetter Square, Lincoln Road, Peterborough.
“Officers attended and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault.
“He has since been charged with common assault and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on December 3.”