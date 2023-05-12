Man charged over break in at Peterborough city centre WH Smith and Post Office

A man has been charged following a break in at the WH Smith and Post Office branch in Bridge Street in Peterborough city centre.

Police were called to the incident on Thursday, May 11.

Today, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Phillip Kelly, 39, of Taverners Road, Peterborough, has been charged with burglary in connection with an incident at WH Smith in Bridge Street, Peterborough, at about 1.40am yesterday (11 May).

Police at the scene