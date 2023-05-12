News you can trust since 1948
Man charged over break in at Peterborough city centre WH Smith and Post Office

Phillip Kelly charged with burglary

By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th May 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:28 BST

A man has been charged following a break in at the WH Smith and Post Office branch in Bridge Street in Peterborough city centre.

Police were called to the incident on Thursday, May 11.

Today, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Phillip Kelly, 39, of Taverners Road, Peterborough, has been charged with burglary in connection with an incident at WH Smith in Bridge Street, Peterborough, at about 1.40am yesterday (11 May).

Police at the scenePolice at the scene
“He was due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (12 May).”