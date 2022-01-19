Man charged in connection with class A drug dealing in Peterborough
A man has been charged in connection with class A drug dealing in Peterborough.
The Cambridgeshire Police Neighbourhood Support Team carried out warrants in Albany Walk, Woodston, and Aydon Road, Park Farm, on Monday morning (17 January) where drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized.
Curtis Reeve, 22, of Chapel Street, Stanground, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.
He was due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.
A 23-year-old woman from Peterborough and a 29-year-old man from Huntingdon who were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs have been released from police custody under investigation.
Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing can report them to police online at https://bit.ly/3FGGtMQ.