Man charged for threatening man with drill bit in Peterborough

Police

The incident happened in New England on Wednesday morning (July 7) and was reported to Police by a concerned member of the public.

Officers found the man and he was caught with a one metre drill bit and was arrested and subsequently charged with carrying a weapon in a public place.

He will appear in court later this month.

“We would like to thank the member of the public who reported this information to us.