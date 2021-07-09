Man charged for threatening man with drill bit in Peterborough
A man has been charged for threatening another man with a drill bit in Peterborough.
The incident happened in New England on Wednesday morning (July 7) and was reported to Police by a concerned member of the public.
Officers found the man and he was caught with a one metre drill bit and was arrested and subsequently charged with carrying a weapon in a public place.
He will appear in court later this month.
A statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Following concerns from a member of the public about a man allegedly threatening someone with a weapon in New England yesterday morning, a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged.
“The man was found to be carrying a one metre drill bit and was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon in a public place.
“He will appear in court later this month.
“We would like to thank the member of the public who reported this information to us.
“Sharing your concerns, even if it’s just a hunch, could prevent a crime from happening. To report information to us about suspicious activity in your area, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3jUo8Vn.”