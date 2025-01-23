Man charged following knifepoint robbery at Peterborough convenience store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He will appear at court today (Thursday)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged following a knifepoint robbery at the Donaldson News and Convenience Store in Gunthorpe, Peterborough.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “Wayne Sharman, 38, of Elter Walk, Peterborough, has been charged with robbery and possession of a knife after the incident, which took place on the morning of Saturday, 4 January.

“He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning (23 January) for his first hearing in relation to the case.”