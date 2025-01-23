Man charged following knifepoint robbery at Peterborough convenience store
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
He will appear at court today (Thursday)
A man has been charged following a knifepoint robbery at the Donaldson News and Convenience Store in Gunthorpe, Peterborough.
A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “Wayne Sharman, 38, of Elter Walk, Peterborough, has been charged with robbery and possession of a knife after the incident, which took place on the morning of Saturday, 4 January.
“He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning (23 January) for his first hearing in relation to the case.”