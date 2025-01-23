Man charged following knifepoint robbery at Peterborough convenience store

By Gemma Gadd
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
He will appear at court today (Thursday)

A man has been charged following a knifepoint robbery at the Donaldson News and Convenience Store in Gunthorpe, Peterborough.

A spokesperson for Cambs Police said: “Wayne Sharman, 38, of Elter Walk, Peterborough, has been charged with robbery and possession of a knife after the incident, which took place on the morning of Saturday, 4 January.

“He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning (23 January) for his first hearing in relation to the case.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice