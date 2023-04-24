News you can trust since 1948
Man charged after Fenland teenager stabbed in the face

A man has been charged after a teenage boy was stabbed in March on Friday night (April 21).

By Ben Jones
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read

Police received a 999 call at about 11.15pm on Friday with reports of a stabbing in Station Road.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon where he received treatment for a stab wound to his cheek and has since been discharged from hospital.

Kyle Wojtowych, 27, of Hundred Road, March, was arrested just before 11.30pm in Darthill Road, March, on Friday night and has since been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), being in possession of a knife in a public place and attempted robbery.

A man has been charged.A man has been charged.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 24).

Anyone with information or concerns about someone who carries a knife can report it to police online.