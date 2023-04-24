Man charged after Fenland teenager stabbed in the face
A man has been charged after a teenage boy was stabbed in March on Friday night (April 21).
Police received a 999 call at about 11.15pm on Friday with reports of a stabbing in Station Road.
The 17-year-old victim was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon where he received treatment for a stab wound to his cheek and has since been discharged from hospital.
Kyle Wojtowych, 27, of Hundred Road, March, was arrested just before 11.30pm in Darthill Road, March, on Friday night and has since been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), being in possession of a knife in a public place and attempted robbery.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 24).
