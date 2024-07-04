Man charged after cannabis factory found in Peterborough home

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Jul 2024, 10:42 BST
Grantas Dobrovolskis due to appear in court today (Thursday)

A man is due to appear in court today after police discovered a cannabis factory in a Peterborough home.

At about 6am yesterday (3 July) officers conducted a warrant at a property in Bickleigh Walk, Peterborough. Inside they discovered cannabis plants growing in the property.

Today, police confirmed that Grantas Dobrovolskis, 28, of Bickleigh Walk, Netherton, Peterborough, has been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).