Man charged after armed police called to Thorpe Road in Peterborough
A man will appear in court today charged with possession of a knife after armed police were called to a busy road in Peterborough yesterday (Monday)
By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:48 am
Officers were called out to Thorpe Road yesterday afternoon (Monday) at about 2.30pm following reports of a man with a knife.
Samuel Pope, 26, of Fairmead Way, Peterborough, was arrested and has since been charged with assault and being in possession of a knife in a public place.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).