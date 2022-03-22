Man charged after armed police called to Thorpe Road in Peterborough

Officers were called out to Thorpe Road yesterday afternoon (Monday) at about 2.30pm following reports of a man with a knife.

Samuel Pope, 26, of Fairmead Way, Peterborough, was arrested and has since been charged with assault and being in possession of a knife in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).