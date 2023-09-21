Man banned from Sainsbury's in Huntingdon after being aggressive to workers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who made the lives of workers a misery has been banned from a Huntingdon supermarket following his aggressive behaviour.

On Wednesday (September 20) Marc James, 52, of Blaines Court, Huntingdon was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court following his behaviour in and around the supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CBO prevents him from entering Sainsbury’s in St Germain Walk and the immediate frontage of the store area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc James

PC Janine Hagger, from Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the action taken against James. She said: “This CBO follows frequent thefts from the store as well as persistent aggressive and abusive behaviour towards those working there.