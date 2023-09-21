News you can trust since 1948
Man banned from Sainsbury's in Huntingdon after being aggressive to workers

“The new order will prevent him from causing any further disruption and misery to the store.”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:04 BST
A man who made the lives of workers a misery has been banned from a Huntingdon supermarket following his aggressive behaviour.

On Wednesday (September 20) Marc James, 52, of Blaines Court, Huntingdon was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court following his behaviour in and around the supermarket.

The CBO prevents him from entering Sainsbury’s in St Germain Walk and the immediate frontage of the store area.

Marc James
PC Janine Hagger, from Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the action taken against James. She said: “This CBO follows frequent thefts from the store as well as persistent aggressive and abusive behaviour towards those working there.

“The new order will prevent him from causing any further disruption and misery to the store. Any breaches could result in his arrest and being put before the courts again.”