Man banned from Peterborough city centre after begging, being abusive to residents and council workers, and assaulting emergency workers

Stephen Unwin has a criminal history spanning 30 years

A man who persistently caused anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Peterborough city centre has been handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from the area.

Stephen Unwin, 51, was made subject of the order at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 25 March, but arrested on Monday (31 March) after breaching it three times.

The order was put in place after Unwin, of no fixed address, was found to have persistently breached a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in place in the city centre.

Stephen Unwin

Incidents included begging, being abusive to members of the public, consuming alcohol and refusing to dispose of it, littering, repeatedly swearing at council enforcement officers and making threats of violence towards them, and three assaults on emergency workers – two council enforcement officers and a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO).

What Unwin is banned from doing as a result of his CBO

The conditions of the CBO state he must not:

consume alcohol or be in possession of an open cannister containing alcohol in a public place other than a licensed premises within Peterborough city centre (as defined by a specified boundary area)

be found drunk in a public place within the boundary of the specified area

enter and loiter in the specified area, except for attending work, medical appointments, support services, or court

“There have been numerous attempts to divert him from criminality"

PC Tom Maltby, from Peterborough’s city centre neighbourhood policing team (NPT), said: “The city centre is a busy area, and many people have been directly impacted by ASB, some of which is associated with groups of street drinkers. This led to the local authority seeking a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) and employment of Civil Enforcement Officers to enforce the PSPO.

“Unwin has a criminal history spanning 30 years. Throughout this time there have been numerous attempts to divert him from criminality, including bail conditions, court orders, prison sentences and positive engagement from the city centre neighbourhood policing team, all of which have failed to have any impact.”

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (1 April) where he was fined £50 after admitting three counts of breaching a CBO.

Following his court appearance last week, he was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation to three assault victims and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.