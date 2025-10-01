Man bailed after Peterborough collision that left biker fighting for his life

A man who was arrested after a collision that left a biker fighting for his life has been bailed by police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened on the A15 at Northborough, just before 6pm On Monday, September 29.

The rider, a man in his 50s, was heading northbound when he was in collision with a black Hyundai Kona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

The crash happened on the A15 at Northborough

A 51-year-old man from Market Deeping, near Peterborough, was arrested by police on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

Today (October 1), Cambridgeshire Police said he had been bailed until December 29.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information, including any relevant dash cam footage, is urged to contact police online quoting Operation Denim or crime reference 35/74265/25.

Alternatively, call 101 if you do not have internet access.