Man bailed after being arrested on suspicion of arson following fire on Broadway in Peterborough city centre

A man arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire in a Peterborough flat in the early hours of Monday morning has been released on bail.

Emergency services were called to the property at around 5am on Monday morning.

Broadway was closed at the junction with Crawthorne Road while crews worked at the scene.

A 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on suspicion of arson following the blaze.

Today a police spokesperson confirmed the man had been bailed until June 3.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At just before 5am on Monday (3) crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Yaxley, and the aerial ladder platform from Stanground, were called to a fire on Broadway in Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a flat that partially spread to the roof of adjoining buildings. They used hose reels and the aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.”