Man bailed after arrest in Peterborough's Bridge Street after lunch-time incident

41-year-old man to answer bail next year
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
A man arrested in Bridge Street in Peterborough on Wednesday has been bailed by police.

Emergency services were called at 1.15pm after reports of people being threatened.

Police said one person needed hospital treatment after the incident.

Police in Bridge Street. Photo and video: Paul StaintonPolice in Bridge Street. Photo and video: Paul Stainton
Police in Bridge Street. Photo and video: Paul Stainton

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A 41-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on an emergency worker and a public order offence. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough police station on 22 February 2024.”