Man bailed after arrest in Peterborough's Bridge Street after lunch-time incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A man arrested in Bridge Street in Peterborough on Wednesday has been bailed by police.

Emergency services were called at 1.15pm after reports of people being threatened.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A 41-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of common assault, assault on an emergency worker and a public order offence. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough police station on 22 February 2024.”