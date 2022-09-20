Man attacked with bottle as he walked along Cromwell Road in Peterborough
Police release image of a man they want to speak to in connection with robbery
Officers investigating a robbery in Peterborough have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.
At 2.17am on Wednesday, 31 August, a man in his 20s was hit with a beer bottle and subjected to a prolonged attack as he walked along Cromwell Road.
The attacker then stole his wallet and mobile phone before leaving the area.
The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment on a laceration to his back and a suspected fractured cheekbone.
DC George Corney said: “This was a completely unprovoked and vicious attack that lasted more than a minute.
“We’re appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV footage to contact us as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images should call police on 101 or visit the reporting section of Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website quoting 35/62964/22.