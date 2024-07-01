Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who assaulted four members of the public and a police sergeant in Peterborough city centre has been ordered to pay out almost £1,500.

Ben Abbott, 37, was sat in the street in Broadway in the early hours of June 2, when he was approached by a group of men who asked him if he needed help.

Police say Abbott responded aggressively and “headbutted one of the group before punching him in the head”.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary went on: “He then headbutted a second member of the group, punched another one in the head and continued to throw punches before the group walked away.

“Sergeant Andrew Watson, who was on patrol in the area, spotted the commotion and spoke with Abbott who was sat on the ground again, however he suddenly stood up and ran towards the group.

“Abbott punched a woman in the back of the head before Sgt Watson could attempt to restrain him, however Abbott then turned and punched the officer in the face.

“He was forced to the ground by the sergeant but continued to struggle and resist arrest when members of the public stepped in to help until further officers arrived.”

Abbott, of The Stables, Cardea, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 21) where he was fined £690 and ordered to pay £75 in compensation to each of the five assault victims. He must also pay a £276 victim surcharge which goes towards funding victim services, and £85 in court costs, taking the total amount payable to £1,426.

Sergeant Andrew Watson commented: “Abbott’s behaviour was completely unacceptable – he carried out unprovoked attacks on people who were offering him help, before turning on a woman and myself.