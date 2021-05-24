Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Cambridgeshire after body found in Yorkshire

At around 6.40am on Thursday 13 May 2021, police in West Yorkshire attended reports of a body found off Pike End Road in Rishworth, Calderdale.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Rhys Thompson from Moss Side and a murder investigation continues.

Specialist officers are supporting Rhys’ family at this distressing time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Cambridgeshire last night (Sunday) on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Four men were also arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday 16 May and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

One of police’s main lines of enquiry is a disturbance that occurred at around 3.40am earlier that morning on Delaunays Road, Crumpsall, during which it is believed that Rhys and his three friends were involved in the disturbance with another group of men before Rhys’ body was found three hours later in Rishworth.

A post-mortem has established that he died of serious head injuries caused by a weapon, and that this is likely to have occurred in the Greater Manchester area.

Extensive enquiries, including meticulous CCTV work, is ongoing and a dedicated incident portal has been formed for anyone with information, images or video content to upload as part of the investigation: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP21A45-PO1.

Investigators are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance in the Crumpsall area or near Pike End Road, Rishworth, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This is a seriously complex investigation which involves detectives pursuing several lines of enquiry and we are making sure that we are doing all we can to get answers for Rhys’ family.

“All of our thoughts are with Rhys’ family and friends who are all understandably devastated following his tragic death.

“Any piece of information that anyone has may prove vital and I would continue to ask anyone with information to come forward. Particularly anyone in the Crumpsall area that may have heard a disturbance on 13 May.