Man arrested on suspicion of knife possession after incident outside Peterborough Town Hall
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a knife in a public place after an incident in Peterborough city centre.
Police say they were called to reports of threatening behaviour outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street just before 4pm on Monday, 11th March.
The incident slightly delayed the start of Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) cabinet meeting at 4pm and the front entrance of the building was temporarily closed.
The man has since been released from police custody after being issued with a conditional caution.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the man “must complete an online programme within 28 days or face prosecution for the original offence”.