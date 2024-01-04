Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after two people injured in collision on A47 near Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man was left with serious injuries following a crash on the A47.

The crash at about 2pm yesterday (3 January) involved a white Scania lorry travelling westbound and a black Mercedes GL320 going in the opposite direction and happened at Guyhirn.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man aged in his 30s from Birmingham, suffered minor injuries, while a passenger, a man also from Birmingham, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

The crash happened at Guyhirn

The lorry driver was uninjured.

A man, aged 56, from the Glasgow area of Scotland, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possession of cannabis, a class B drug.

Sergeant Jamie Cooper, from the road policing unit, said: “This was a nasty collision between an HGV and a car.

“I am appealing specifically to anyone who may have seen the collision but then left the scene prior to officers arriving as they could be significant witnesses.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the collision should report it through the force website using reference CC-03012024-0224.