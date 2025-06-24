A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving – after being caught riding an e-bike in Spalding.

PC Wood from Spalding’s NPT spotted a man riding an unusually large and distinctive electric bike in Sheep Market in the town.

PC Wood stopped the man and carried out checks to confirm whether the vehicle was legal to use on a public road.

Lincolnshire Police said it quickly became apparent that the power output of the vehicle was far greater than the legal limit for this category in the UK, and riding it required insurance.

Further concerns were raised when the man was found to have a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. PC Wood carried out a roadside breath, and the man was subsequently arrested for drink driving, taken into custody at Boston Police Station, and charged with driving offences.

PC Wood said: "This is yet another example of how your Neighbourhood Policing Team is actively working to make the streets safer for everyone - foot patrols continue to play a key role in that effort."

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone who owns an electric bicycle or e-scooter to ensure they are complying with the law. If you are unsure about the legal requirements, please refer to the advice found on our website: https://www.lincs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/advice-escooters/”