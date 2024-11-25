Police said a man was found to be ‘more than two times the legal limit’

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Stanham Way in Stanground in the early hours of Thursday morning after a car had collided with a tree. “A 32-year-old man was arrested after he was found to be more than two times the legal limit. He has since been charged with drink driving and is due to appear in court next month. “Did you know we have a dedicated, confidential hotline which is available 24/7 to report suspected drink or drug drivers - 0800 032 0845?”