Man arrested on suspicion of carrying out eleven burglaries in Bretton
By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST
A man is in custody having been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Bretton at the weekend.
The 37-year-old was arrested at around midday today (August 16) near Spalding by detectives investigating the spate pf break ins.
Police said there were 11 burglaries in Bretton that happened on August 12 and August 13.
The man has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.