Man arrested on suspicion of arson after woman injured in blaze at Peterborough flats

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a block of flats in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday.)

Residents living in Freston, Paston, were woken at about 1.30am, when a number of police, fire and ambulance crews arrived at the scene following reports of the blaze.

One woman needed hospital treatment following the incident.

Police remain at the scene in Freston, Paston, today

The fire was put out by fire crews, but police remain at the scene today.