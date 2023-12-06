Man arrested on suspicion of arson after woman injured in blaze at Peterborough flats
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a block of flats in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday.)
Residents living in Freston, Paston, were woken at about 1.30am, when a number of police, fire and ambulance crews arrived at the scene following reports of the blaze.
One woman needed hospital treatment following the incident.
The fire was put out by fire crews, but police remain at the scene today.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were informed by the fire service of an ongoing fire at a block of flats in Freston, Paston, at about 1.30am this morning. Officers attended and a woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries. A 41-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station.”