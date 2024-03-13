Man arrested on suspicion of arson after house fire in Woodston, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a house fire in Peterborough last night.

Emergency services were called to New Road, Woodston following reports of the blaze. Fire fighters spent two hours tackling the flames.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a house fire on New Road, Woodston at 6.34pm yesterday. Officers and firefighters attended but no-one was seriously injured. A 31-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 6.31pm crews from Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Dogsthorpe were called to a fire on New Road in Woodston, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the bedroom of a house. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a jet, then cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.