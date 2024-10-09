Man arrested in Peterborough in connection with half tonne haul of cocaine worth £40 million found on beach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drugs were found on Medmerry Beach, near Selsey, West Sussex in August

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested in Peterborough after cocaine worth £40 million was found on a British beach.

The 38-year-old was arrested in the city yesterday in connection with the discovery of half a tonne of the class A drug, found in an inflatable boat in West Sussex in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation was carried out by the National Crime Agency (NCA) who said: “Six men have been arrested over a half-tonne haul of cocaine worth £40m seized on a West Sussex beach.

Some of the cocaine found on the beach

“The men were arrested in locations across England in a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

“Today, a 39-year-old was arrested at Luton Airport.

“Another 39-year-old was arrested in Liverpool on Monday.

“And yesterday NCA officers also arrested a man, aged 38, in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire; a 45-year-old in Bournemouth, Dorset; a 41-year-old in Poole, Dorset; and a man, aged 36, in Tilbury in Essex.

“On 19 August this year officers recovered a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) at Medmerry Beach, near Selsey, West Sussex.

“It contained 500kg of cocaine.

“This week’s arrests take the total arrested in connection to the cocaine importation to 12.

“All have been released on bail.”