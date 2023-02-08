News you can trust since 1948
Man arrested for carrying knife at Peterborough Railway Station

A 23-year-old man has been charged.

By Ben Jones
1 hour ago - 1 min read

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after being found carrying a knife at Peterborough Railway Station.

Officers were called to Peterborough station at 3.10pm on Monday February 6 following reports of a man carrying a knife.

Joshua Johnston, of Park Road, has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Peterborough Railway Station.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a later date.