Man arrested for carrying knife at Peterborough Railway Station
A 23-year-old man has been charged.
By Ben Jones
1 hour ago - 1 min read
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after being found carrying a knife at Peterborough Railway Station.
Officers were called to Peterborough station at 3.10pm on Monday February 6 following reports of a man carrying a knife.
Joshua Johnston, of Park Road, has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a later date.