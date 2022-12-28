News you can trust since 1948
Huntingdon man arrested following police pursuit in Peterborough through Woodston streets

Residents in Park Street, Elm Street and Silver Street all reported the pursuit going past their homes

By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man has been arrested following a police pursuit through the streets of Woodston.

The pursuit started at about 11.30pm last night (December 27) when a car failed to stop for police officers.

Today a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed a man had been arrested.

The spokesman said: “At about 11.30pm yesterday (27 December) a vehicle failed to stop for officers in the Woodston area of Peterborough.

“A pursuit ensued, with the vehicle being stopped in Park Street.

“A 38-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified. He remains in custody.”

