A man has been arrested following a police pursuit through the streets of Woodston.

The pursuit started at about 11.30pm last night (December 27) when a car failed to stop for police officers.

Today a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed a man had been arrested.

The spokesman said: “At about 11.30pm yesterday (27 December) a vehicle failed to stop for officers in the Woodston area of Peterborough.

“A pursuit ensued, with the vehicle being stopped in Park Street.