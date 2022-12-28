Huntingdon man arrested following police pursuit in Peterborough through Woodston streets
Residents in Park Street, Elm Street and Silver Street all reported the pursuit going past their homes
A man has been arrested following a police pursuit through the streets of Woodston.
The pursuit started at about 11.30pm last night (December 27) when a car failed to stop for police officers.
Today a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed a man had been arrested.
The spokesman said: “At about 11.30pm yesterday (27 December) a vehicle failed to stop for officers in the Woodston area of Peterborough.
“A pursuit ensued, with the vehicle being stopped in Park Street.
“A 38-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified. He remains in custody.”