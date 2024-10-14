Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The bank remains open for business.

A man has been arrested after a branch of Nationwide in Peterborough city centre was vandalised.

Windows were smashed at the branch on Long Causeway in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 14).

Police have confirmed that a 43-year-old man has been arrested and will appear at Peterborough Magistrate’s Court on Monday (October 14).

The smashed window at Nationwide on Long Causeway.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were contacted at about 1am yesterday (October 13) with reports a man had smashed the windows of a branch of Nationwide in Long Causeway, Peterborough.

“Officers attended and a man was arrested.

“Darren Wyer, 43, of Bittern Way, Peterborough, was charged with criminal damage. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (October 14).”