Man arrested after threatening refuse collection staff with a weapon in Peterborough
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle and remains in custody.
Peterborough City Council said that its staff were shaken but uninjured.
A council statement said: “One of our bin crews was threatened by a man with a weapon whilst on its rounds in Werrington this morning.
"Luckily none of our refuse collectors were injured, although they were shaken, but the refuse vehicle they took shelter in was damaged.
"A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle and remains in custody.
“As a council we will not tolerate acts of violence and abuse towards our staff, who are simply trying to do a good job for the residents of our city, and will report matters to the police where appropriate.”