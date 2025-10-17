Man arrested after threatening refuse collection staff with a weapon in Peterborough

A man has been arrested on Friday morning (October 17) after threatening refuse collectors with a weapon in Werrington.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle and remains in custody.

Peterborough City Council said that its staff were shaken but uninjured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council statement said: “One of our bin crews was threatened by a man with a weapon whilst on its rounds in Werrington this morning.

A bin lorry in Peterborough.

"Luckily none of our refuse collectors were injured, although they were shaken, but the refuse vehicle they took shelter in was damaged.

"A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle and remains in custody.

“As a council we will not tolerate acts of violence and abuse towards our staff, who are simply trying to do a good job for the residents of our city, and will report matters to the police where appropriate.”