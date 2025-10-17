Man arrested after threatening refuse collection staff with a weapon in Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 17th Oct 2025, 17:24 BST
A man has been arrested on Friday morning (October 17) after threatening refuse collectors with a weapon in Werrington.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle and remains in custody.

Most Popular

Peterborough City Council said that its staff were shaken but uninjured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council statement said: “One of our bin crews was threatened by a man with a weapon whilst on its rounds in Werrington this morning.

A bin lorry in Peterborough.placeholder image
A bin lorry in Peterborough.

"Luckily none of our refuse collectors were injured, although they were shaken, but the refuse vehicle they took shelter in was damaged.

"A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle and remains in custody.

“As a council we will not tolerate acts of violence and abuse towards our staff, who are simply trying to do a good job for the residents of our city, and will report matters to the police where appropriate.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice