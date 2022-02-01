Man arrested after police raid home in Whittlesey
A man was arrested after police raided a home in Whittlesey in an operation to tackle drug dealing in the town.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 5:58 am
On Friday officers from Cambridgeshire police conducted three warrants in Whittlesey in relation to the supply of drugs in the town.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Two of the addresses were a negative result but in the third we located a number of suspected drugs and items relating to the supply of drugs. One male was arrested and has since been released whilst the investigation is on going.”
Anyone with information about drug dealing should contact Cambridgeshire police on 101, or by visiting their website