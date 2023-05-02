Man arrested after police pursuit through Peterborough streets
Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:30 BST
A man has been arrested after a police chase through Peterborough.
The chase, which involved a white Suzuki, happened on Sunday (April 30) .
A police spokesperson said the pursuit involved both a car and foot chase.
The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and failing to stop.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said a man was arrested at 4pm in Seargeants Street. He man has been bailed until July 28.