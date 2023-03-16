Man arrested after 'police pursuit' along Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough

A man has been arrested following a 'police pursuit’ on Bourges Boulevard.

Cambridgeshire Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened just after midnight on Thursday, March 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the force said: “At about 12.13am on March 16 a car failed to stop when directed to by officers in Eastfield Road, Peterborough.

Police said a 25 year old man had been arrested

“A pursuit ensued until the driver was involved in a collision in Bourges Boulevard near Mayor's Walk.

“A 25-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and drug driving. He remains in custody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad