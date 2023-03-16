News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
34 minutes ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
35 minutes ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
3 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
5 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
7 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Man arrested after 'police pursuit' along Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough

Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and drug driving

By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:15 GMT

A man has been arrested following a 'police pursuit’ on Bourges Boulevard.

Cambridgeshire Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened just after midnight on Thursday, March 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for the force said: “At about 12.13am on March 16 a car failed to stop when directed to by officers in Eastfield Road, Peterborough.

Police said a 25 year old man had been arrested
Police said a 25 year old man had been arrested
Police said a 25 year old man had been arrested
Most Popular

“A pursuit ensued until the driver was involved in a collision in Bourges Boulevard near Mayor's Walk.

“A 25-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and drug driving. He remains in custody.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call police on 101.