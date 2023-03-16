Man arrested after 'police pursuit' along Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough
Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and drug driving
A man has been arrested following a 'police pursuit’ on Bourges Boulevard.
Cambridgeshire Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened just after midnight on Thursday, March 16.
A spokesman for the force said: “At about 12.13am on March 16 a car failed to stop when directed to by officers in Eastfield Road, Peterborough.
“A pursuit ensued until the driver was involved in a collision in Bourges Boulevard near Mayor's Walk.
“A 25-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and drug driving. He remains in custody.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101.