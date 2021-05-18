Man arrested after large quantities of drugs found in Peterborough home
A man has been arrested after a large amount of drugs were found in a Peterborough home.
Police carried out a raid at the address in Benland, Bretton yesterday in connection with suspected drug dealing in the area.
Officers discovered a large quantity of both class A and B drugs, a cannabis grow, and £425 in cash.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, as well as producing cannabis.
Anyone with information about drug dealing in Peterborough should call police on 101.
