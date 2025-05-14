Man arrested after collision on North Bank near Peterborough which saw road closed

By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th May 2025, 11:20 BST
Crash happened at 7.15am on May 14

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision near Peterborough on Wednesday (May 14).

Emergency services were called at 7.15am following the single vehicle crash on North Bank.

While there were no serious injuries, police said a man had been arrested.

The crash happened on North Bankplaceholder image
The crash happened on North Bank

A Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 7.15am today (14 May) with reports a car had collided with a barrier in North Bank near Thorney.

“Emergency services attended the scene.

“No injuries were reported and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a roadside breath test.”

