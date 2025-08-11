Man arrested after carrying knife in Peterborough city centre
A man has been arrested after being caught carrying a knife in Peterborough city centre.
Officers apprehended a man in his 40s on Long Causeway after he was seen in possession of the weapon on Friday afternoon (August 8).
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “A 44-year-old man from, Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in Long Causeway, Peterborough, on Friday at 1.10pm.”
The man has been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on August 25.