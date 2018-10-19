Man appears in court charged with causing death of popular Peterborough rugby player

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a teenager by careless driving.

Kieran Carrington-Walker, was just 19-years-old when he died when the Land Rover he was a passenger in crashed on the B660 Glatton Lane at about 5.45pm on Wednesday, May 24 last year.

Today (Friday) Kieren Shepperson (20) of Old North Road, Stilton, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he faced one charge of causing death by careless driving.

Shepperson, wearing a suit with a blue shirt and tie, indicated a not guilty plea to the charge.

There was a packed public gallery for the short hearing this morning.

Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, told the court it is said Shepperson lost control of the Land Rover, leading it to overturn.

Mr O’Donnell said: “Kieran Carrington-Walker was thrown from the car when it crashed as he was not wearing a seatbelt.

“He suffered a massive head injury, and it is likely he died at the scene.”

Shepperson and another passenger were taken to Peterborough City Hospital following the crash.

District Judge Ken Sheraton said the case was too serious for the trial to be heard at a magistrates’ court, and sent the case to Peterborough Crown Court.

Shepperson was granted bail until the next hearing, which will take place on November 16.

Kieran Carrington-Walker was a popular member of the Peterborough Rugby Club, and following the tragedy, a memorial match was played by the club in his memory.

At the time of the match, club Chairman Dick Clark said he would be missed by players and staff. He said: “Kieran was a much liked and respected member of our Rugby Family. Joining us as a Junior player he represented the club at every Junior age group up to and including Colts.

“He was both passionate and enthusiastic and picked up several awards during his playing career. He also assisted with Junior training in later years where his input was valued a great deal.”

Other friends described Kieran as a ‘true gentleman.’