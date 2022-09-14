News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man and woman in court over burglaries in Peterborough and Fenland

Pair charged with three counts of dwelling burglary, four counts of non-dwelling burglary, four counts of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of fraud by false representation

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:34 am

A man and a woman are due in court charged with a string of burglaries in Peterborough and Fenland.

Thomas Hutchinson, 45, and Teresa Gaskin, 50, were arrested in Dickens Street, Boongate, Peterborough, yesterday morning (Monday 12 September) after being spotted by an off-duty police officer.

They have since been charged with three counts of dwelling burglary, four counts of non-dwelling burglary, four counts of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of fraud by false representation.

The pair have been charged with a number of offences

Most Popular

The offences are said to have happened between August 7 and September 10.

The pair, both of Station Road, March, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) and have been remanded in prison to appear at Cambridge Crown Court for trial on 11 October.