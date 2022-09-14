A man and a woman are due in court charged with a string of burglaries in Peterborough and Fenland.

Thomas Hutchinson, 45, and Teresa Gaskin, 50, were arrested in Dickens Street, Boongate, Peterborough, yesterday morning (Monday 12 September) after being spotted by an off-duty police officer.

They have since been charged with three counts of dwelling burglary, four counts of non-dwelling burglary, four counts of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of fraud by false representation.

The pair have been charged with a number of offences

The offences are said to have happened between August 7 and September 10.