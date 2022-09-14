Man and woman in court over burglaries in Peterborough and Fenland
A man and a woman are due in court charged with a string of burglaries in Peterborough and Fenland.
Thomas Hutchinson, 45, and Teresa Gaskin, 50, were arrested in Dickens Street, Boongate, Peterborough, yesterday morning (Monday 12 September) after being spotted by an off-duty police officer.
They have since been charged with three counts of dwelling burglary, four counts of non-dwelling burglary, four counts of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of fraud by false representation.
The offences are said to have happened between August 7 and September 10.
The pair, both of Station Road, March, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) and have been remanded in prison to appear at Cambridge Crown Court for trial on 11 October.