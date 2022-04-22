A man has admitted causing the death of his brother when he was drink driving.

Aiden Pearson, (34), of Queen Street, March, died when he was struck by a van in Gull Drove, Guyhirn on Wednesday, March 23.

Yesterday, Aiden’s brother, Nathan Pearson, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court. A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said he pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

Nathan Pearson, (31) of of Mountbatten Way, Peterborough, will be sentenced on July 15.

He was given an interim driving ban when he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last month.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Gull Drove at 11.14pm on March 23, but despite their best efforts Aiden Pearson was pronounced dead at the scene at just before midnight.