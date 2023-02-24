An 18-year-old has been charged with a string of offences after a man was left with multiple stab wounds following an incident at Stamford Bus Station.

Callum Goodfellow, of Ravel Close, Stamford has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article, common assault and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to the bus station at around 10.15pm on Tuesday, February 21, following reports of a fight.

An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident

Lincolnshire Police said a man in his 20s was found with multiple stab wounds at the scene. He is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Detective Inspector Dave Penney from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Lincolnshire Police, said: “I know there will be people in the community who feel afraid about what has happened, but thankfully, incidents like this in the area are very rare. We don’t believe this was a random act of violence by strangers, but believe that the people involved were known to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have remained in the area for the past few days and will be carrying out further patrols in the local community for the remainder of the week. We would also like to thank the members of the public who contacted us with information in relations to this incident.”

Goodfellow has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court later on the morning of Friday, February 24.

An 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of affray was released with no further action on February 23